Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Ripped Jeans At Documentary Premiere – Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.

Shiloh looked so grown up for the red carpet appearance, as she kept it casual in ripped jeans and a black sweatshirt, along with light blue Converse sneakers. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was all smiles as she took photos with the group. Meanwhile, Pax rocked grey jeans and Converse, along with a flannel button down shirt, and Angelina stunning in a calf-length black dress.

This look was more reminiscent of Shiloh’s usual tomboy style compared to the other red carpet outfits we’ve seen her wearing recently. In October, Shiloh attended various premieres and events for her mom’s movie, Eternals, and she rocked a few different dresses on the public outings. At the Los Angeles premiere, she wore one of her famous mom’s old beige dresses, paired with flat white shoes. At the Rome premiere, she wore a black mini dress with her hair styled in a gorgeous, braided updo.

Angelina has been parading her six kids on public outings quite a bit ever since she split from their father, Brad Pitt, in September 2016. The exes are still embroiled in a bitter custody battle over the children. Earlier this year, Brad was awarded joint custody of the five minor kids. However, when Angelina won her battle to have the judge in their divorce case thrown out, the joint custody decision, which was made by that judge, was reversed. An appellate court upheld that decision after Brad tried to argue it. The actor has kept his relationship with his kids out of the public eye since the 2016 divorce.