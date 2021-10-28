Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocks Shorts For London Shopping Day With Family – Hollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her loved ones hit up several stores on London’s Heddon Street, including the David Bowie pop-up shop.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is living the life. The 15-year-old has been traveling the world as mom Angelina Jolie, 46, promotes her new Marvel film Eternals, and their latest stop was the United Kingdom! After Shiloh and a few of her siblings supported Angie at the London premiere of the superhero flick on Oct. 27, the family stepped out together the following day for a casual shopping trip in London’s Mayfair area. See the photos below!

Shiloh and her family members hit up various stores on both Oxford Street and Heddon Street. They were seen inside the H&M on Oxford, and then later they walked out of the David Bowie pop-up shop on Heddon with bags filled of purchases. For the shopping outing, Shiloh dressed in an “Italia Roma” black sweatshirt, denim shorts and black boots. She added to her look with a black face mask that covered her nose and mouth, and she put her dirty blonde hair up in a bun.

Angelina, meanwhile, sported a white sweater and black trousers for the day out. Like her daughter, the Maleficent actress had on a black face mask and kept her hair up in a bun. She also held a drink in her hand while walking from store to store with Shiloh, son Knox, 13, and daughter Zahara, 16.

Angelina’s been bringing her kids everywhere for Eternals events. While in London, Angie brought the kids, including son Maddox, 20, and Vivienne, 13, to the red carpet premiere, followed by a cast party at a private members’ club. The Oscar winner also had Shiloh and Zahara by her side for the Eternals premiere in Rome on Oct. 24, while five out of the six kids were there for the L.A. premiere on Oct. 18.

At all these events, Shiloh has been on her top-notch fashion game. First, she opted for a sleveless beige number also belonging to her famous mama at the L.A. premiere. Then in Rome, the teen sported a black velvet gown cut gown, while adding a dash of her own personality with a bright yellow pair of sneakers. She continued serving looks once the family stepped out for the London premiere, where she went with a white dress with a black design all over it.