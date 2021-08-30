Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes For A Casual Look While Heading To Dance Studio – Hollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked so grown up as she arrived at a dance studio in Studio City, California dressed in super casual attire.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, was spotted walking all by her lonesome into a dance studio in Studio City, California on Sunday, August 29. The teenage daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looked super casual in a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants for the outing. She carried a backpack into the studio and had on black Vans sneakers, while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun. Shiloh also sported a protective black face mask to keep herself safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiloh is known to be a teenage fashionista, but as of late she’s dressed down for some low-key outings. In late July, she went for a similar casual look while she was at the airport in Venice, Italy with mom Angelina, 46. Shiloh had on a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ And like her trip to the dance studio, she also her handy black backpack with her, as well as a mask.

Prior to Venice, Shiloh enjoyed a getaway to Paris with her famous mother and siblings Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. The family of five was seen together on July 23 heading to dinner at a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower. As fans know, Angelina is also mom to Vivienne, 13, and Maddox, 20, and she’s embroiled in a gnarly custody battle with Brad, 57, that has been going on for years. The Eternals actress is seeking to have full custody of her children sans Maddox, who is legally an adult and no longer subject to the custody battle.

Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody of the kids, but Angelina continued to fight that decision. The Maleficent actress took home a win in the ongoing case on July 23 when a California court removed Judge John Ouderkirk, the judge who married the pair in 2014 and granted Brad joint custody of the kids minus Maddox, from serving as a temporary judge in the case.