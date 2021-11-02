Shiboshis NFT Rocks Crypto Space With Its Shiba Inu Themes By CoinQuora

Shiboshis NFT Rocks Crypto Space With Its Shiba Inu Themes



Shiboshis NFT available at OpenSea.

Shiboshis possess various traits.

(SHIB) remains one of the most popular digital assets in the crypto space. As a result, various kinds of SHIB projects spring up like mushrooms in the crypto space. One of them is the Shiboshis, a non-fungible token (NFT) project built to honor the efforts of the SHIB crypto in climbing its position towards the moon.

The Shiboshis NFT puppies can be found at the OpenSea platform, a marketplace where users can find different kinds of digital collectibles. Furthermore, these Shiboshis NFTs have different traits that make them unique from one another. For instance, Shib with pizza or bone, laser eyes, and pirate cap to name a few.

At the time of writing, the price of Shiboshis starts at 0.6 ETH that can go for as high as 50 ETH. These Shiboshis that are for sale at a high price features a rare steelhead and bat headwear that made them look like Iron Man and Batman.

On the other hand, aside from NFT projects, SHIB tokens are also accepted as payment options by some companies around the world. Indeed, this achievement made the crypto communities around the world celebrate, especially the SHIB holders.

Today, the SHIB token trades at a bullish price of $0.00007138 per crypto. This trading price has a market cap amounting to almost $40 billion, placing the crypto as one of the top ten cryptos in CoinGecko.

