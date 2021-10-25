Shiba Inu surges over 45% in two days to reach an all-time high By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a spin-off to (DOGE) token, reached an all-time high following a price surge of more than 46% in just two days. The trading pair was valued highest at $0.00003941 during press time.

The latest price jump of SHIB token is attributed to an ongoing bullish trend from Oct. 15, which helped the cryptocurrency’s value rally by more than 26%. Since Oct. 17, SHIB maintained week-long support at roughly $0.00002796 before resuming to bull run to its all-time high.