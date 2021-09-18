Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumps 40% on Elon Musk’s cryptic endorsement, Coinbase listing By Cointelegraph

Shiba Inu (SHIB) crept up Friday as traders assessed its addition on Coinbase (NASDAQ:), one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges.
The SHIB/USDT exchange rate jumped up to 16.42% to $0.00000950 for the first time since June 29, 2021. The latest move uphill came as a part of an overall bullish trend that started Thursday, wherein SHIB rallied by more than 26%. As a result, the token ended up pushing its returns up by over 40% in just two days of trading.
