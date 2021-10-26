Shiba Inu risks drop with SHIB’s 574% October’s price rally near exhaustion By Cointelegraph

(SHIB) may see a pullback by almost 25%–35% on fears that the cryptocurrency’s excessive price rally in October has left it overvalued, a key indicator shows.
Dubbed the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the indicator measures the magnitude of an instrument’s recent price changes to evaluate its oversold and overbought conditions. The result can be anywhere between the number 0 and 100, with a reading below 30 showing the instrument’s oversold and above 70 showing its overbought status.
