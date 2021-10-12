Shiba Inu rebounds 40% despite major selling by SHIB whales By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

(SHIB) kickstarted its new weekly session in the green as it continued its bullish retracement move from last week’s low of $0.00002058.

SHIB’s price logged an intraday high of $0.00002907 on Oct. 11, netting over 40% returns from its ongoing rebound trend. In doing so, the Dogecoin-inspired meme cryptocurrency eyed an extended runup toward its technical resistance level near $0.00002978, as shown in the chart below.

SHIB/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView
Shiba Inu supply distribution. Source: Santiment
Google (NASDAQ:) searches for “Shiba Inu.” Source: Google Trends
SHIB/USDT 4-hour price chart featuring bull pennant setup. Source: TradingView