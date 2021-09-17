Shiba Inu Price Spikes by 35 Percent After Coinbase Listing By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu Price Spikes by 35 Percent After Coinbase Listing



SHIB token’s price surged by 35 percent after the recent listing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:).

The meme token aims to be the Ethereum-based DOGE alternative

The project is adding an NFT art incubator and a DEX to their ecosystem

A few months ago, meme token Shiba Inu got listed in Coinbase Pro. Now, the up-and-coming ETH-based DOGE alternative has successfully been listed on Coinbase. Because of this, the trade volume of the token increased, leading to a 35 percent surge in its price.

According to a Coinbase announcement, the token is available in Coinbase.com as well as in the Coinbase Android and iOS applications. With this, Coinbase users are now able to buy, sell, and trade SHIB on their platform.

The Shiba Inu token heavily resembles the popular meme coin Dogecoin. But unli…

