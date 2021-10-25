Shiba Inu Price Prediction – Will SHIB Hit $0.00009 in 2021 to 2022? By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu Price Prediction – Will SHIB Hit $0.00009 in 2021 to 2022?



Bullish price prediction ranges from $0.00004 to $0.000029.

The Shiba Inu price might also reach $0.00006 soon.

Shiba Inu’s bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.000017.

This Shiba Inu(SHIB) price prediction 2021 article is based on technical analysis alone. Below, you will see the key metrics that we have taken into consideration upon coming up with our SHIB price analysis and prediction.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most talked-about digital assets in the crypto world lately. SHIB has attracted the attention of investors around the world. Regarding crypto technology, SHIB is an experimental meme token based on the blockchain technology. As a result, SHIB must comply with ETH’s rules and restrictions set on its network. On the other hand, SHIB can take advantage of the technology that ETH possesses along with its other crypto partners.

In this SHIB price analysis and price prediction, we take a look at the performance of SHIB if it will reach $0.00009. But before that, let us learn more about what Shiba Inu (SHIB) is and its current position in the crypto market.

What is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token?

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency meme token mostly known as the Killer. This nickname that SHIB earned is due to its ability to outpace Dogecoin’s value exponentially. Truly, this is an aggressive achievement that SHIB should be proud of.

As of today, SHIB is still a new project compared to the other digital assets in the crypto market. However, SHIB continues to develop its technology with its team of developers. In fact, the network is currently working with its other flagship tokens such as $LEASH and $BONES.

Furthermore, SHIB is on its way to developing its own decentralized exchange: ShibaSwap. Once launched, ShibaSwap seeks to provide a safe place for crypto traders to trade valuable cryptocurrencies.

For now, traders and investors that are interested in SHIB can check the availability of the crypto at different decentralized exchanges. For example, Binance, Huobi Global, and OKEx to name a few.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Position

So far, SHIB is one of the most aggressive digital assets in the crypto market this year. For this reason, the crypto was able to place itself among the top 20 cryptos in CoinMarketCap. Indeed, this is a good market standing favored by global investors.

In terms of market position, SHIB market capitalization amounts to almost $16,596,908,432 as of the time of writing. Today, SHIB has a 24-hour trading volume amounting to over $12,488,007,083 with a circulating supply of almost 394,796.00B SHIB.

Now that you already have an idea about what SHIB cryptocurrency is, do you think SHIB is a good investment this year? If you are already excited to know, come, and together let us check this SHIB price analysis and price prediction article.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis 2021

Currently, SHIB holds 13th place on CoinMarketCap. But will the latest upgrades, developments, and changes in the SHIB blockchain help the cryptocurrency price to reach higher? Let’s proceed to the charts in this SHIB price prediction article.

SHIB/USDT Chart Showing Falling Wedge Pattern (Source: TradingView)

Based on the chart above, SHIB positions itself along with the raging bulls. Today, SHIB trades at a high price of $0.00004198. In addition, we can see that SHIB recently performed an Ascending Channel pattern.

An ascending channel is the price action that occurs in an upward direction through a rising parallel line. More so, the chart shows that the Higher Highs and Higher Lows form this price pattern. In addition, this pattern represents a short-term bullish.

In other words, SHIB is gearing itself for a possible bullish rally in the days to come. If this happens, the crypto might go beyond its resistance level and reach the bullish price. Of course, this is most likely to happen if the bullish market continues to reside with SHIB.

Conversely, if the bulls turn against the crypto, the price of SHIB might fall. In short, SHIB might break out from its uptrend position and nosedive to a bearish price. Indeed, this price level is not a good picture in the eyes of the investors.

SHIB Relative Strength Index (Source: TradingView)

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.61, which means that SHIB is in an oversold state. This may lead to a price reversal at any given time. Therefore, traders must trade crypto wisely and should not be affected by the market hype. Keeping all this in mind, traders can move away from unexpected losses due to the crypto market’s wild swings.

Let us also look at the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of SHIB.

SHIB 30-day SMA and 50-day EMA (Source: TradingView)

Since the start of 2021, SHIB’s price has seen many bullish moves which are higher than the previous one. More so, these are followed by fluctuations, consolidation, and corrections right away. Taking this into consideration, SHIB has a competitive market this 2021.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2021

The chart below shows that SHIB has performed great over the past few days. However, the SHIB price shows a bullish signal. If this trend continues, SHIB might run along with the bulls, breaking its $0.00006 resistance level and going higher.

SHIB/USDT Price Chart (Source: TradingView)

Conversely, if the investors do not favor crypto, the bears might take over and pull SHIB from its uptrend position. In simpler terms, the price of SHIB might decrease to almost $0.000029, a bearish signal.

Meanwhile, our long-term SHIB price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a high possibility of surpassing its current all-time-high (ATH) at about $0.000044 this year. Moreover, SHIB can hit ATH only if it breaks many previous psychological resistances.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2022

If this bullish trend continues, SHIB will reach $0.0001 by the end of 2022. Moreover, the first half of 2022 is going to show rapid growth, up to $0.00015. Then the rise will slow down, but no major falls are expected. With upcoming partnerships, and developments reaching $0.0001 is quite optimistic in the price point of view but undoubtedly feasible for the near future.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2023

If SHIB holds the support level around 200-MA which is the long-term moving average, buyers will then have ample time and stability to forge the next attack mission on the vital level at $0.0002, making it not plummet but play consistently.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2024

As per the latest upgrades, developments, SHIB price prediction, and new project forecasts of the platform, SHIB investors could expect many partnerships and integrations around 2024. Moreover, this might boost the price of SHIB in the crypto market, and it will be the best investment as the price can spike and reach around $0.0005.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025

In the next four years, SHIB prices could race up to $0.0009. However, reaching this level could not be so difficult for SHIB as additional medium, short-term, and long-term price targets could be found to purchase or sell orders. This indicates that SHIB has a high possibility of reaching a new ATH soon in the next five years as per the prediction.

Conclusion

SHIB has a bright future ahead of it in 2021. With the ongoing developments happening within the SHIB ecosystem, as well as in the overall crypto market, we may see SHIB reach new heights.

Bullish SHIB price prediction 2021 is $0.00006. As said above, it may even reach $0.00009 if investors have decided that SHIB is a good investment in 2021, along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like and Ethereum.

What is SHIB? Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency meme token mostly known as the Dogecoin Killer. This nickname that SHIB earned is due to its ability to outpace Dogecoin’s value exponentially.

Is the Shiba Inu token a good investment? Based on the previous record that SHIB created in the crypto market, we say that SHIB is a good investment. However, as a trader and investor, users should still practice due diligence and research to know more about the token.

Is the Shiba Inu token real? Yes, the SHIB token is real and has a smart contract that can be found in Etherscan and other crypto platforms.

Where can I buy a Shiba Inu coin? Traders and investors that are interested in SHIB can check the availability of the crypto at different decentralized exchanges. For example, Binance, Huobi Global, and OKEx to name a few.

What will be the Shiba Inu price by 2022? Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.00015 by 2022.

What will be the Shiba Inu price by 2023? Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.0002 by 2023.

What will be the Shiba Inu price by 2024? Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2024.

What will be the Shiba Inu price by 2025? Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.0009 by 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of CoinQuora. No information in this article should be interpreted as investment advice. CoinQuora encourages all users to do their own research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

