Shiba Inu now accepted as payment at a French bistro in Paris By Cointelegraph

Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence, a restaurant in Paris, France joins the growing list of mainstream businesses to add (SHIB) as a payment method.
The information came to light from a video shared by a local resident and crypto investor Natheno Davy, showing that the restaurant’s main entrance sported two new “Shiba Inu accepted here” stickers right above the other traditional payment options.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.