Shiba Inu now accepted as payment at a French bistro in Paris By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence, a restaurant in Paris, France joins the growing list of mainstream businesses to add (SHIB) as a payment method.

The information came to light from a video shared by a local resident and crypto investor Natheno Davy, showing that the restaurant’s main entrance sported two new “Shiba Inu accepted here” stickers right above the other traditional payment options.