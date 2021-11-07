Shiba Inu Leads as the Most Valuable Coin One Year After Inception By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu Leads as the Most Valuable Coin One Year After Inception



leads as a crypto analyst reveals the value of $1,000 invested a year ago.

Cryptocurrency makes investors richer.

One year ago, a community-intended project, Shiba Inu stepped into the crypto world and aided to revise the notion around memecoins. Therein, a formidable army was formed — ShibArmy. Fast forward to October 2021, SHIB surged more than ten-fold the price along with and other altcoins.

Journalist and crypto analyst, Jon Erlichman shared a tweet on his space with his over 239k followers. He stated the fiat statistics of most of the altcoins one year after. As per the value of $1,000 invested one year ago, Shiba Inu leads with $740,259,740, whereas, (AXS) follows with $1,082,920. By indications, these cryptos gave its investors more returns than it envisioned.

Value of $1,000 invested 1 year ago: Shiba Inu: $740,259,740Axie Infinity: $1,082,920Telcoin: $130,144Polygon: $127,867Solana: $119,828Dogecoin: $95,882Binance Coin: $21,972Cardano: $19,527Polkadot: $11,780Uniswap: $10,055Ethereum: $9,798XRP: $4,527Bitcoin: $3,885 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 6, 2021

To attest to that, recently, a supermarket warehouse manager who invested $8,000 into SHIB in February amassed a fortune that now lets him realize his dream to be a stay-at-home dad. Concurrently, many investors are also smiling at the bank because of Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies.

Without a doubt, crypto is making millionaires and even billionaires notwithstanding the age. Above all, in a fast-paced and tech-savvy world, the future belongs to those who are informed. And to those who are willing to invest in current trends. Moreover, many innovations are coming into play to make even more vision-oriented people richer.

That is not to say that the sole purpose of cryptocurrency is to make investors rich. Of note, several use cases have been developed to make a greener world. With this, many crypto foundations are also funding lots of charitable projects.

Continue reading on CoinQuora