Shiba Inu is now a top-20 cryptocurrency with SHIB price soaring 300% in 9 days By Cointelegraph

Shiba Inu is now a top-20 cryptocurrency with SHIB price soaring 300% in 9 days

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
The run-up in the price of (SHIB) so far in October has pushed the SHIB token to become the 20th largest digital asset by market capitalization.

Shiba Inu’s circulating market valuation jumped to $11.08 billion earlier this week and is currently above $10 billion, putting it in the top-20 by market cap for the first time. As a result, the Dogecoin-inspired meme cryptocurrency became more valuable than popular blockchain projects like Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX).

SHIB market cap versus price. Source: Messari
SHIB/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView.com
SHIB/USDT four-hour price chart featuring descending triangle setup. Source: TradingView.com