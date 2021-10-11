Shiba Inu is now a top-20 cryptocurrency with SHIB price soaring 300% in 9 days By Cointelegraph

The run-up in the price of (SHIB) so far in October has pushed the SHIB token to become the 20th largest digital asset by market capitalization.
Shiba Inu’s circulating market valuation jumped to $11.08 billion earlier this week and is currently above $10 billion, putting it in the top-20 by market cap for the first time. As a result, the Dogecoin-inspired meme cryptocurrency became more valuable than popular blockchain projects like Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX).
