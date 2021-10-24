Shiba Inu Gears to Flip Dogecoin Anytime Soon By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu Gears to Flip Dogecoin Anytime Soon



SHIB might flip DOGE anytime soon.

Countries accept SHIB as their mode of payment.

(SHIB) continues to make noise that can be heard in all corners of the crypto world. In detail, SHIB has been aggressively increasing its market position in the past few days. At the time of writing, SHIB has recorded a 24-hour trading volume of almost $6 billion. This achievement of SHIB made crypto analysts think that maybe sooner or later SHIB can flip DOGE.

This made Watcher.Guru, a crypto enthusiast react in a tweet post:

Will $SHIB flip $DOGE in 2021? — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 23, 2021

This post made by Watcher.Guru gathered over 6k likes and 1k shares on Twitter (NYSE:). Furthermore, it also collected a lot of different opinions about SHIB’s possibility of flipping DOGE. There are some that agree and some that don’t, while some remain neutral.

Regardless, SHIB remains one of the top 15 crypto assets in CoinGecko. In addition, it has a market cap amounting to almost $18 billion. Through this, we can truly say that the SHIB army continues to walk strong and stand tall despite the challenges in the crypto world.

On the other hand, some countries are beginning to adopt SHIB as their mode of payment for goods and services. The country of Venezuela is one of the countries in the world where some of their shops accept SHIB as their mode of payment.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at a bullish price of $0.00003769 with a 24-hour growth rate of +33%.

