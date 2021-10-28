Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin — Will SHIB Upturn Ripple (XRP) Soon? By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin — Will SHIB Upturn Ripple (XRP) Soon?



surges to $0.00007614, gaining over 41.59% in the last 24 hours.

SHIB flips Elon’s (DOGE). Soon will it flip (XRP)?

SHIB to move from a meme token to a DeFi ecosystem.

There is nothing as refreshing as this moment in history in the crypto space. As excitement rises from the Shiba Inu community so as the price of SHIB continues to soar. From being termed a ‘shit coin’ to Shiba Inu’s surprising rise to one of the most powerful coins in the world.

Right now, everyone is talking about Shiba Inu and it is now renamed the ‘new bitcoin.’

Spacing now!!! https://t.co/0Rudh2BAsg — Mati Greenspan (tweets ≠ financial advice) (@MatiGreenspan) October 27, 2021

Finally, Shiba Inu witnesses a break, but in a bigger way than expected. Recently, SHIB recorded a new shift, which started in October up until the last two days when Elon Musk declared he didn’t have any crypto. That simple statement moved SHIB from the ascending trend straight to a bear.

Fortunately, the power of the SHIB army kept it running. So much so that many who speculated the crypto wouldn’t rise again ate up their words when the crypto flipped from a bear to a full-blown bull. More so, it is only a matter of time before SHIB hits the moon as the coin is well off on its way to that.

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu is currently up 41.59% and trades at $0.00007614. Not to mention, the market cap surges from 111.47% to over $44.9 billion. Also, SHIB’s trading volume gained over 194.79% in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is on the verge of flipping Ripple (XRP) just as it did to Elon’s Dogecoin (DOGE). At the time of writing, SHIB ranks 8th while Ripple is at the 7th position of the CoinMarketCap crypto ranking portfolio. As it stands, Shiba Inu is only a step away from outranking Ripple (XRP).

Source: (Evai.io)

Particularly, crypto asset rating platform — Evai moves Shiba Inu to the A3 crypto category from the previous B2 ranking. With this ranking, only the best is expected from SHIB going forward. To specify, Evai is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) presenting world-class ratings for crypto DeFi NFT-based assets.

Indeed, the rapid success of Shiba Inu has everyone’s attention right now. Even the most influential individuals are keen on its progress, while some are already holding SHIB tokens themselves.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu also expressed their gratitude towards Certik — a notable provider of centralized security solutions. According to the tweet, Certik worked on the audit and security of ShibaSwap and allowed SHIBA to move from a meme token to a DeFi ecosystem.

While we are in the spotlight, we would like to thank @certik_io for their amazing work on the audit that secured #ShibaSwap, and allowed SHIBA to move from a meme token to a DeFi ecosystem.#UseShibaSwap #ThankYou #ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/jj2GQDWsh8 — Shib (@Shibtoken) October 28, 2021

To put it simply, this integration has allowed the meme coin SHIB to have a proper utility or use case. However, it is also important to note that SHIB has already had a Certik audit since the launch of Shiba. Furthermore, this will give SHIBA a revolutionary development, from which its users will directly experience.

Now that Shiba Inu has finally flipped DOGE, speculations say that meme coins are taking over and are hunting down BTC, ADA, and others. Will SHIB ever surpass these stable coins? Is SHIB really the new Bitcoin? We are yet to find out and see how the future of SHIB will turn out to be.

