Shiba Inu could surpass Dogecoin after a 700% SHIB price rally in October By Cointelegraph

(SHIB) continued its march upward on Oct. 27, with its price hitting a record high of nearly $0.000060 before correcting lower.
SHIB rallied by more than 25% to an all-time high of $0.00005959, crossing above its previous all-time high of 0.00005000, according to data from Binance. The latest move upside pushed the token’s month-to-date (MTD) returns to approximately 726%, making it the fifth-highest grossing cryptocurrency entering the final quarter of 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.