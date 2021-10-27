Shiba Inu could surpass Dogecoin after a 700% SHIB price rally in October By Cointelegraph

Home Business Shiba Inu could surpass Dogecoin after a 700% SHIB price rally in...

By Cointelegraph
By

Matilda Colman
(SHIB) continued its march upward on Oct. 27, with its price hitting a record high of nearly $0.000060 before correcting lower.

SHIB rallied by more than 25% to an all-time high of $0.00005959, crossing above its previous all-time high of 0.00005000, according to data from Binance. The latest move upside pushed the token’s month-to-date (MTD) returns to approximately 726%, making it the fifth-highest grossing cryptocurrency entering the final quarter of 2021.

Top five cryptocurrencies ranked according to their October gains. Source: Messari
daily price chart. Source: TradingView
SHIB/USDT daily price chart featuring Dogecoin’s three phases. Source: TradingView