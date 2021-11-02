SHIB Wins Against DOGE in Best Meme Coin Twitter Poll By CoinQuora

SHIB Wins Against DOGE in Best Meme Coin Twitter Poll



36.6% chose to go with the original meme coin, DOGE

63.4% supported the up and coming dog meme coin, SHIB

SHIB recently surpassed DOGE by trade volume and market capitalization. The two meme coins have recently gotten a lot of attention following the Binance listing of a SHIB/DOGE pair.

As it surged 900% within a month, SHIB shows that it’s on fire. Moreover, the hype train might not be over as its supporters are rallying behind it to list the token on Robinhood (NASDAQ:).

Meanwhile, our CoinQuora team wanted to hear the opinions of our followers. This is why we created a Twitter (NYSE:) poll to see if our followers prefer one coin over the other.

#Poll Now, who’s The Best #Memes Coin? Place your bets #CoinQuora #Polls #Blockchain #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencies #cryptotrading #shiba #SHIBARMY #SHIB $SHIB #doge #dogecoin #dogearmy $DOGE @dogecoin @ShibainuCoin @Shibtoken @ShibaInuHodler @mcuban — Coin Quora (@coinquora_) October 28, 2021

The results are clear. SHIB has gotten more than 60 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, DOGE has gotten less than 40 percent. This shows that a majority of the CoinQuora followers think that INU has already overthrown DOGE’s position as the best meme coin.

If the stock trading and investing app Robinhood decides to list SHIB, the crypto world may go even crazier. Some even say that the internet might break if this happens.

