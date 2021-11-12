SHIB Trading Volume Spikes to 5.6 Billion in the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora

SHIB Trading Volume Spikes to 5.6 Billion in the Last 24 Hours



Popular meme coin SHIB’s trading volume spiked to 5.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

US Senate Candidate Shannon Bray thinks it’s “kind of a big deal”.

Bray advised his followers to check the charts and get some rest.

The SHIB Army rallies as popular meme coin SHIB takes more strides, surging to 5.6 billion trading volume within the last 24 hours. This took the attention of US Senate Candidate Shannon Bray. According to Bray, this is “a big deal”. He also advised his Twitter (NYSE:) followers to check the charts and get some rest.

In a tweet by Watcher Guru, a site that tracks crypto and non-fungible token data, it was mentioned that the popular meme coin INU has once again shocked the world with a 5.6 billion trading volume. This means that its supporters, the SHIB Army have rallied once more to trade their favorite crypto.

Wow … That’s kind of a big deal. Time to check the chart and get some rest. https://t.co/mP1nWQsxEx — Shannon Bray (@ShannonBrayNC) November 12, 2021

Recently, SHIB surpassed DOGE and entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization according to coin information websites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. However, at the moment, SHIB lost its ranking, dropping to the rank 11 coin, just below DOGE which is at the rank 10.

This shows that the battle for the top dog meme coin is still fierce, and DOGE supporters are not ready to give up the top spot to SHIBA INU.

