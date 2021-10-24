SHIB Records New Groundbreaking Feat By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu to the Moon: SHIB Records New Groundbreaking Feat



reaches a new all-time high.

SHIB is ready to join the league to the top 10 cryptos.

SHIB rose by 47.2% and trades at $0.00004157 in the 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is gradually taking the center stage among other memecoins. The speculations, media, and buzz surrounding crypto is adding to its surge. Just when we thought the meme coin wouldn’t survive like (DOGE), it keeps exceeding lots of investors’ expectations. At the time of writing, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained over a 47.2% increase and trades at $0.00004157 in the 24 hours.

Of note, the bullish position of the coin attests to its popularity and its subsequent move to break new heights. At the moment, Shiba Inu is surging in the crypto market, thus, rising tremendously. Likewise, a week-long media bustle around the memecoin sees it jump from $0.00002796 to a new all-time high.

All around, it is exciting in the crypto space as and altcoins are hitting new ATHs and deflecting negative tales voiced by some crypto critics. Though, some memecoins are gaining more traction and even pushing some of these major cryptos off the cliff.

The crypto world is emerging, evolving, and moving toward being not just crypto but also a currency that the entire world will embrace soon. The last couple of days have been well off for Siba Inu. Furthermore, Elon Musk’s recent tweet of a text art image of a pup with a rocket ship triggered a rise in Shiba Inu’s price. As much as the image didn’t indicate he was talking about Shiba Inu, still, SHIB’s price went up 21%.

(_/)( •_•)/ > — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

Not to mention, SHIB is truly living up to its nickname as the “Dogecoin Killer.” Most of all, Shiba Inu has garnered lots of attention since its debut in August 2020 and has incurred more than 5,130,000% with a circulating supply of more than 498 trillion. So far, a good number of crypto exchanges now allow users to buy and trade the 11th largest crypto according to Coingecko.

For good measure, the team behind Shiba Inu launched a decentralized exchange ShibaSwap in July 2021. For this reason, some attribute the current status of SHIB to the foregoing. Distinctly, Shiba Inu’s team continues to build more use cases for SHIB. An initiative that aims to sustain its longevity, and value, and dispel crypto analysts’ claims about memecoins.

Equally, the hype around Shiba Inu is not stopping at any moment. This is because it successfully captured the minds of prominent crypto enthusiasts, celebrities alike. Alongside this, its tight-knitted community, adoption as a form of payment, and the entire team of Shiba Inu working round the clock to make the crypto more valuable will make the crypto much likely to survive.

Even more, Shiba Inu needs no introduction again as the crypto keeps making a name for itself. Thus, moving away from the shadow of Dogecoin and in motion to join the top 10 cryptocurrencies. According to Coingecko, SHIB stands at the 11th position, swiftly marching to get to Dogecoin (DOGE) which stands at the 9th position.

