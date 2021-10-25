SHIB plummets 20% as Elon Musk reveals he owns none By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

(SHIB), the recently surging Dogecoin-inspired ERC-20, suffered a 20% retracement in two hours as Tesla (NASDAQ:) founder and hypothetical Doge CEO Elon Musk announced to Twitter (NYSE:) that he doesn’t hold any Shiba Inu tokens.

The retracement came after SHIB surged past its previous all-time high to tag a local top of $0.000044 on Oct. 24 following a more than 500% rally since the start of October.