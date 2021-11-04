SHIB Army Stands by Shiba Inu Despite Warnings From Analysts To Sell By CoinQuora

SHIB Army Stands by Shiba Inu Despite Warnings From Analysts To Sell



Some weeks back, memecoins were the ‘IT’ coins. Fast forward to today, the cryptos are gradually dumping, particularly, Shiba Inu. As a result, crypto analysts are calling on investors to sell now. According to them, SHIB will fall even more. Interestingly, the Shiba community is rather championing a rally and advising hodlers to buy more SHIB.

What may seem like a rally for SHIB sees the Shiba Inu faithful gather in the comment section of the crypto analysts who run an ‘Altcoin daily’ page on Twitter (NYSE:). Remarkably, the majority of the comments were positive with many identifying as members of the Shiba army.

$SHIB is dumping!! — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) November 3, 2021

Nevertheless, one netizen points out that Shiba Inu is only a meme token fueled by a narrative and now, the narrative is over. He further stated that the $0.01 and $1.00 targets were all blatant lies. On a final note, he said investors should take their profits and sell while they can.

Additionally, as much as SHIB is going through this downward trend, we cannot entirely overlook the coin and its impact in a short period. This is because it made tremendous progress from being classified as ‘Shitcoin’ to garnering much attention even from prominent crypto investors and critics.

Not only that, Shiba Inu went from the lowest market ranking to become the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. Although it slipped to the 11th position a day ago. The Shiba army says they are firmly standing by SHIB and even buying more to hodl.

Primarily, a tight-knighted community is what makes crypto survive even when panic sells ensue. On that note, the Shiba community is dispelling the fear and uncertainty by assuring its newbies that SHIB will pump soon.

Moreover, they believe the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price will surge more than expected as it is only going through a phase. At press time Shiba Inu is down by 14.0% and trades at $0.00005701. Now it is a matter of who will laugh last — the Shib community or SHIB critics?

