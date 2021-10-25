She’s Getting Breast Implants – Hollywood Life

After having several plastic surgery procedures done earlier this year, Dolores Catania is going under the knife again on Oct. 26. She dished to HL about what’s next in an exclusive interview!

Dolores Catania is “getting [her] boobs done” on Tuesday Oct. 26, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 25th anniversary celebration for Mohegan Sun. The new procedure comes after Dolores admittedly lost “a few pounds because of stress.” She also had a number of other procedures done during COVID. “I’ve been in my plastic surgery stages,” she admitted to us.

Over the years, Dolores has not been shy about the work she’s had done. She actually first had her breasts done in the early 2000s, but after two surgeries, she realized that her chest did not look the way she wanted it to. “They looked like two rocks in a sock,” she revealed in 2016. “That’s the only way I can describe it.” To fix the issue, Dolores had a third surgery on her breasts in Oct. 2016. A doctor removed her implants and gave her more “natural-feeling” ones, along with a full breast lift. Dolores did not specify exactly what she’s getting done on her boobs this time around, but she did confirm that that’s the next procedure she’s having done.

Back in 2016, Dolores also had a full liposuction and butt lift, which was documented on season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey at the time. Then, in 2021, Dolores went all-out with new surgical procedures. During the season 11 reunion of RHONJ, Dolores debuted her new look. “I got full plastic surgery, full body lipo, a brand new vagina,” she told Andy Cohen at the time. She also had fillers and botox done on her face. Years ago, she had a facelift, and the same doctor performed the new facial procedures this time around.

Dolores has been a main cast member on RHONJ since season 7. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported earlier this year, she’s set to return for season 12, as well. Plus, one of her friends will also be joining the show, according to our source. And, after the drama of season 11, Dolores is reportedly doing her best to keep her role as peace maker with the rest of the women. “She is friends with everybody so she’s tried to help fix things, but it hasn’t worked,” our source revealed in June. “This is where the drama will be picking up.”