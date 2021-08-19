Sherweb Helping MSP Partners and Their Clients Streamline Operations with SyncMonkey

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Documentation management solutions represent an opportunity for managed service providers (MSPs) to enrich their offerings as well as improve their own internal processes and procedures. All businesses in the channel need help centralizing and organizing important information and documents; SyncMonkey delivers simplicity and transparency that MSPs and their clients can depend on.

Article content

“Offering solutions and services that enhance our partners’ operational effectiveness is a cornerstone of Sherweb’s commitment to the channel,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Marketplace at Sherweb.

“Sherweb’s partnership with SyncMonkey will give service providers and their clients access to a centralized documentation platform to help streamline operations behind the scenes. This ultimately translates to saving time, saving money and also increasing security.”

Reducing administrative headaches

Not having access to critical data across all devices, not knowing who else has access to data and searching endless folders for client records are all issues SyncMonkey can solve. By simplifying and gathering essential information into one central platform, SyncMonkey not only helps keep businesses organized but works to increase productivity and transparency as well.

“From helping to store internal company data to managing client service information for technicians, SyncMonkey can enrich MSP offerings and drive digital transformation for clients in a variety of ways,” said Kevin Schoenewolf, General Manager at SyncMonkey.

“This new partnership with Sherweb aligns with the priorities of both organizations, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value for the channel together.”

About Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

About SyncMonkey

SyncMonkey is a secure, versatile and easy-to-use documentation management platform designed by industry experts. A centralized web-based software with the goal to simplify your MSP’s day to day operations, SyncMonkey securely stores both internal data and important client information including documentation, employee credentials, servers and more. https://syncmonkey.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005687/en/

Contacts

Sophie Furnival

Brand & Communications Manager, Sherweb

sfurnival@sherweb.com

#distro