‘Sheriff Joe’ Biden urges Cabinet to ensure fresh spending is used wisely By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he would urge his Cabinet on Friday to ensure that funding in a $1 billion infrastructure bill and a separate $1.75 trillion social and climate measure still working its way through Congress were used wisely.
Biden said he would name a coordinator next week to oversee the infrastructure funding, in a role similar to one he held under former President Barack Obama that earned him the nickname “Sheriff Joe.”
“One of our biggest responsibilities is to make sure the money is used efficiently and effectively,” he said. “If we do it right … we’ll create millions of new jobs and grow the economy.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.