‘Sheriff Joe’ Biden urges Cabinet to ensure fresh spending is used wisely By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden holds a Cabinet meeting to discuss the implementation of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque     

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he would urge his Cabinet on Friday to ensure that funding in a $1 billion infrastructure bill and a separate $1.75 trillion social and climate measure still working its way through Congress were used wisely.

Biden said he would name a coordinator next week to oversee the infrastructure funding, in a role similar to one he held under former President Barack Obama that earned him the nickname “Sheriff Joe.”

“One of our biggest responsibilities is to make sure the money is used efficiently and effectively,” he said. “If we do it right … we’ll create millions of new jobs and grow the economy.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR