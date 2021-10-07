Shell warns of cash hit from soaring gas and power prices

Article content

LONDON — Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said that soaring natural gas and electricity prices around the world will have a significant impact on its revenue in the third quarter.

In an update ahead of quarterly results this month, Shell also said that damage caused by August’s Hurricane Ida will dent earnings by $400 million in the quarter.

Natural gas and electricity prices around the world have been driven higher as tight gas supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.