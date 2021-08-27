Shell shuts output at four Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storm Ida

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

HOUSTON — Royal Dutch Shell Plc is shutting production at four Gulf of Mexico offshore platforms and evacuating all workers from those locations because of the threat from Tropical Storm Ida, the company said on Thursday night.

The Ursa, Mars, Olympus and Appomattox platforms are being shut in and all workers flown back on shore, Shell said. Production has also been shut in at the Stones oil and natural gas project in the ultra-deep Gulf of Mexico as the floating production system Turritella is preparing to disconnect and move out of Ida’s forecast path. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)