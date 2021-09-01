Shell halts crew changes from hurricane-hit Houma heliport

Article content

DENVER — Shell said its crew-change heliport in Houma, Louisiana, sustained “significant damage” as a result of Hurricane Ida and that it would halt crew changes to and from its sites until a temporary heliport is established.

The company said it is still assessing assets that were in the path of the storm. It performed a flyover earlier this week but plans more detailed assessments of offshore facilities by helicopter. Its Mars, Olympus and Ursa assets were in tact and on location, the company added. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by David Goodman )