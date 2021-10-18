Shell Energy Customer Base Grows as U.K. Power Suppliers Go Bust

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s power retail business in the U.K. will take on another quarter of a million customers after three smaller suppliers went out of business.

Soaring wholesale energy prices have caused 13 U.K. electricity providers to collapse in the past two months, with the government saying more are likely to follow. In less than a month, the customer base of Shell Energy Retail Ltd. — which says it’s “here to stay” — has grown by almost 60%.

The latest expansion came on Monday, when U.K. regulator Ofgem announced that Shell Energy would supply the customers of Pure Planet, Daligas and Colorado Energy. In September, the regulator appointed Shell Energy to take on about 255,000 customers belonging to Green Supplier Ltd.