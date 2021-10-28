Shell CEO Says Activist Investors Make Energy Transition Harder

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Royal Dutch Shell Plc pushed back against activist investors who are selling their stakes or pushing for the company’s breakup, saying they will make the transition to low-carbon energy harder to achieve.

“Without companies like us” with the skills, scope and scale to transform the global energy system, the switch to low-carbon fuels “will be a whole lot more difficult,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on call with reporters on Thursday.

The CEO was speaking after suffering two major blows to his decades-long plan to move gradually away from planet-warming fossil fuels and expand into renewable electricity and hydrogen. On Tuesday, the European Union’s biggest pension fund, ABP of the Netherlands, said it would divest 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) worth of fossil-fuel assets by early 2023, including its holding in Shell. A day later, Dan Loeb’s Third Point Capital LLC said breaking up the energy giant would deliver more value to investors.