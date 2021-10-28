Shell CEO Says Activist Investors Make Energy Transition Harder

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Royal Dutch Shell Plc pushed back against activist investors who are selling their stakes or pushing for the company’s breakup, saying they will make the transition to low-carbon energy harder to achieve.
“Without companies like us” with the skills, scope and scale to transform the global energy system, the switch to low-carbon fuels “will be a whole lot more difficult,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on call with reporters on Thursday.
The CEO was speaking after suffering two major blows to his decades-long plan to move gradually away from planet-warming fossil fuels and expand into renewable electricity and hydrogen. On Tuesday, the European Union’s biggest pension fund, ABP of the Netherlands, said it would divest 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) worth of fossil-fuel assets by early 2023, including its holding in Shell. A day later, Dan Loeb’s Third Point Capital LLC said breaking up the energy giant would deliver more value to investors.
Shell has a coherent strategy “that is very hard to replicate if you split up into a number of different companies,” van Beurden said. It’s disappointing to see long-term investors “run away” from Shell for the sake of “symbolism,” and replacing them with hedge funds doesn’t help the energy transition, he said.
Third Point has taken a $750 million stake in Shell, according to a person familiar with the matter, equivalent to about 0.4% of the company. The firm said in a letter to investors Wednesday that the company would benefit from breaking off its liquefied natural gas, renewables and marketing businesses into a standalone company. That would separate it from Shell’s legacy energy business, which would include the upstream, refining and chemicals operations.
Shell has had “some very preliminary discussions with Third Point over the last year,” said Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl. Those talks weren’t very specific and there isn’t much more to say until the company has had a chance to engage further, she said.
