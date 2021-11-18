She & Zach Expecting Baby – Hollywood Life

Tori and Zach Roloff took to Instagram to announce the joyous news that they’re expecting their third child ‘this spring’ with a series of gorgeous autumn-themed family pics.

Tori Roloff, 30, and her husband Zach Roloff, 31, are about to be parents-of-three! The Little People, Big World stars shared the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child with an announcement post on Instagram on Nov. 17. The doting mom and dad revealed that they are very “grateful” to add to their already adorable brood in one of the captions for the post and shared gorgeous family pics that included them standing and posing with their two children, including son Jackson, 4, and one-year-old daughter Lilah, in an outside setting full of trees and autumn leaves on the ground.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!💙💗#zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori,” Tori wrote in her caption for the post.

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff,” Zach wrote in his.

In the pics, the family of four are all wearing dark toned clothes, including a black dress for Tori, a gray striped polo style shirt and black pants for Zach, a gray top for Jackson, and an olive green dress for Lilah. There was also a sign placed in front of them that read “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”

Tori and Zach’s big announcement comes just over a year after they EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they weren’t planning on having a third child “anytime soon” and were taking their time with Jackson and Lilah.

“We’re definitely taking our time with Lilah and Jackson,” Tori, who married Zach in 2015, said at the time. “I am not pregnant and am not planning on being pregnant anytime soon. But, you know, God willing, we definitely want more kids in the future. That’s on our to-do list, so to speak, but right now we’re just enjoying our little unit and our kids.”