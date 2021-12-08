She Thanks Kanye West – Hollywood Life

While slaying in an all-black look to accept her Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian thanked estranged husband Kanye West.

It’s no doubt that Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest fashionistas of our generation, and she was awarded for her dedication to style at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Kim was named the show’s Fashion Icon, and she attended the event on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. As she strutted the stage in a stunning, all-black look from Balenciaga, Kim notably thanked her estranged husband, Kanye West in her speech.

Kim Kardashian Wins the Fashion Icon Award 2021 at #PCAs Say what you want, but Kanye really upped her fashion game. No cap #PeoplesChoiceAwards #KimKardashian #Kardashian #kkw pic.twitter.com/dKcav87XH9 — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) December 8, 2021

As Kim came to the stage to accept her award, she turned heads in the monochromatic black look, which included a tight-fitted dress, mock turtleneck, and gloved sleeves, accessorizing the outfit with pointed-toe black heels and futuristic-style black sunglasses. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore her signature long dark locks down and long.

In an emotional moment as she accepted the honor, Kim shocked fans by name-dropping Kanye, with whom she’s been estranged since February. “I am so humble to be here,” she began in her speech. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

She went on, “Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye,” she laughed. “And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she shared. “This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”

Throughout her career, Kim has worked with every legendary designer imaginable, and she maintains a close relationship with many of them. Earlier this week, Kim attended a memorial service for Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer at the age of 41 in November. Kanye was extremely close with Virgil, so Kim had also gotten to know him well over the years. Kanye was also in attendance at Virgil’s Chicago memorial, along with a slew of other celebrities.

The fact Kim shouted-out Kanye was surprising to some fans, considering how she’s been spending quite a bit of time with Pete Davidson. Following Kim’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in October, she’s been seen with Pete on a number of occasions. He even came to her mom, Kris Jenner’s, home in Palm Springs in November. Things are definitely heating up between the two, but as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, things are simply “light and easy” for the couple right now. “Kim never saw this coming, but now she can’t get enough of Pete,” our source revealed. “She totally gets butterflies around him.”