She Sizzles In Catsuit — Photo – Hollywood Life

The artist of the summer has made her Met Gala debut! Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 costume event in a sleek catsuit that was *good* for us all.

Olivia Rodrigo’s reign continues! The “driver’s license” star made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. The 18-year-old slayed in a sheer lace catsuit designed by Saint Laurent with feather detailing around her shoulders. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek pony, and she rocked dangling silver earrings for fashion’s biggest night.

Olivia is coming off a huge night at the VMAs. In addition to performing her hit song “good 4 u,” Olivia walked away as the winner of multiple awards, including Best New Artist. She said this past year has been the “most magical year of my life.”

During one acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to “all of the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor. There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.”

Olivia walked the VMAs red carpet in a strapless pink and peach-colored gown. For her performance, Olivia changed into a purple satin bustier dress with matching gloves. Her post-VMAs look included a pink printed dress and tall purple heels.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has become one of the most popular artists after the release of her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. Olivia hadn’t even graduated high school yet when she had the biggest album on the planet. She graduated in June 2021.

On the same day as the Met Gala, HSMTMTS was renewed for a third season. Olivia notably stars as Nini in the Disney+ series, but her rise to superstardom has fans wondering if she’ll return for season 3. When HollywoodLife spoke to creator Tim Federle back in July 2021, he spoke about Olivia’s future with the show.

“I have so much respect for Olivia as a songwriter and as a human and what her own dreams are,” Tim told HollywoodLife. “I love High School Musical with Olivia. I think Olivia is a massive part of our success, but I think season 3 is sort of a TBD in terms of where Nini’s journey would go.”