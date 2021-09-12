She Rocks Pink-Plaid Cropped Suit – Hollywood Life

Avril Lavigne has stepped out on the VMAs red carpet in a pink suit, and shared a sweet kiss with her new beau, Mod Sun. See the pics!

Avril Lavigne, 36, and Mod Sun, 33, packed on the PDA at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Complicated” hitmaker stunned in a pink plaid suit featuring a heart-shaped cut out which exposed her toned torso. The singer also donned a strapless, studded crop top, glittering silver drop earrings, and black boots.

“The VMAs holds a special place in my heart,” she said on the pre-show. “I won my very first award ever here, for Best New Artist. I love to be at the VMAs. My advice is to be true to yourself, follow your heart, and have as much fun as possible.” The blonde beauty, who was seen kissing her musician beau Mod Sun, also carried a silver handbag.

The singer and rapper, who first prompted dating rumors in February 2021, rocked cool attire while heading to Catch LA in West Hollywood, CA, for a date night earlier this year. During the date, Mod also turned heads after sporting what appeared to be a neck tattoo of Avril’s first name. The permanent ink definitely led people to believe there was more than friendship going on between the two artists.

Before they packed on the PDA, Avril and Mod teamed up for a collaboration called “Flames” in early 2021. A source told PEOPLE that the they got close while working on Avril’s upcoming album in a studio “nearly every day for over two months.” The duo also gushed over each other in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music. It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do,” Mod told the outlet. “This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.”

Avril then added, “Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames’.”