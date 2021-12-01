Shawn Mendes ‘Upset’ After Losing Dog Tarzan In Camila Cabello Split – Hollywood Life

Shawn Mendes is clearly feeling the loss after splitting with Camila Cabello — of his furry friend, Tarzan!

Shawn Mendes, 23, is heartbroken after splitting with his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello, 24. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned, however, that the “Stitches” singer isn’t in stitches about his fizzled out romance — but rather about the loss of his beloved dog Tarzan in the process! “Shawn is trying to move on with his life and he is getting ready to drop a single and go on tour,” a source close to Shawn said. “Although he is in a good place in his head over the breakup with Camila, there is one aspect of it that he is not okay with, which is being separated from his dog Tarzan!”

One year ago, on Nov. 3, 2020, Camila and Shawn announced on Instagram that they had added a new addition to their family — a beautiful male puppy who they named Tarzan. In a video posted by Shawn to Instagram at the time, his “Senorita” singer ex was seen cuddling their new bundle of joy and they both looked beyond happy at the time. According to the source, “Shawn and Camila got Tarzan together and Tarzan had become like a child to Shawn. Now that him and Camila are broken up, she has Tarzan and he is really upset over the separation from him. He really misses Tarzan greatly.”

To make matters worse, it seems that Camila has been taunting Shawn by sharing endless photos and videos of her and Tarzan together on her social media. On Nov. 25, Camila posted a video to Instagram, which showed her petting Tarzan. In the caption to the Thanksgiving video, she said, “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate. Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back.”

One week prior, on Nov. 17, the duo shocked fans when they announced that they were breaking up in an Instagram post, which read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” But it seems like a lot must have changed since then, as they do not follow each other on Instagram anymore. According to the source, Shawn’s main concern now is reuniting with Tarzan. “Shawn just wants to see his dog and he would like to work out some sort of arrangement with Camila where they get to split custody of Tarzan. Shawn really feels that this would be best for the dog,” the insider said.