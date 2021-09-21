Shawn Mendes Doesn’t Trust Joe Alwyn’s Blue Eyes

Reason 958372719 why volunteering for a lie detector exam probably isn’t the best idea.
In it, we see Sean looking unusually straight-faced as he responds to questions about his professional endeavors and personal life. The machine nearby confirms whether he’s telling the truth of not.
After admitting he was nervous to meet Justin Bieber when they collaborated and recognizing that he probably wasn’t the cleanest roommate when he lived with Camila Cabello during quarantine, Sean confronts a couple of questions about Taylor Swift.
Moving right along: does Sean approve of Taylor’s longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn? It’s complicated.
“I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy,” Sean replies at first.
The lie detector, however, begs to differ. “You’re not telling the truth. You’re being deceptive,” the test administrator tells him, and Sean quickly backtracks.
“Yeah, I mean, he’s [Alwyn] kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him,” he says. “I mean, he looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?”
“He’s got really blue eyes, and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know?” Sean continues. “Like, I find it easier to trust brown eyes.”
Nice save, bud! You can watch Sean sweat through the rest of his lie detector exam here or in the clip above.
