Shawn Mendes Doesn’t Trust Joe Alwyn’s Blue Eyes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Reason 958372719 why volunteering for a lie detector exam probably isn’t the best idea.

Shawn Mendes is pretty brave for agreeing to undergo a psychological fact-check on camera, I’ll give him that.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

In it, we see Sean looking unusually straight-faced as he responds to questions about his professional endeavors and personal life. The machine nearby confirms whether he’s telling the truth of not.

After admitting he was nervous to meet Justin Bieber when they collaborated and recognizing that he probably wasn’t the cleanest roommate when he lived with Camila Cabello during quarantine, Sean confronts a couple of questions about Taylor Swift.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

The two artists toured together in 2015, and, per the lie detector’s validation, still exchange texts about music to this day.

Moving right along: does Sean approve of Taylor’s longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn? It’s complicated.


Jackson Lee / GC Images via Getty Images

“I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy,” Sean replies at first.

The lie detector, however, begs to differ. “You’re not telling the truth. You’re being deceptive,” the test administrator tells him, and Sean quickly backtracks.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s [Alwyn] kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him,” he says. “I mean, he looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?”

“He’s got really blue eyes, and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know?” Sean continues. “Like, I find it easier to trust brown eyes.”

Nice save, bud! You can watch Sean sweat through the rest of his lie detector exam here or in the clip above.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR