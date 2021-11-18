Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Split – Hollywood Life

After two years together and a longtime friendship, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. Read their joint statement.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up. The couple of two years announced the news in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 17, assuring fans that their “love for one another” is “stronger than ever.”

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

