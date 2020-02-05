Shawn Johnson claps after being embarrassed by the baby's first pull

Shawn johnson He doesn't have time for mom shamers.

The Olympic gymnast and her husband Andrew East he took his baby Drew Hazel East, 3 months, on vacation to Miami this weekend. And while relaxing on the beach, the little girl reached an adorable milestone by making her first turn (with the help of her mother, of course).

In the video, Johnson sits on his knees as he carefully and slowly turns his daughter (affectionately nicknamed "Roo,quot;) upside down, then back to the right. East arrives at the end of the video and gives the 3-month-old boy a big kiss. Since her mom is an expert in flipping, this is a pretty adorable video.

As Johnson captioned the post, "Roo's first change! @Drewhazeleast (I was PERFECTLY sure … so I didn't even haha) #momlife #milestone @andrewdeast,quot;.

But an Instagram user didn't think the baby was as safe as Johnson said.

"While it may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rude when treating such a small baby and don't heat it enough when you take it out," they wrote in the comments section.