Shawn Johnson claps after being embarrassed by the baby's first pull

Shawn Johnson
The Olympic gymnast and her husband Andrew East he took his baby Drew Hazel East, 3 months, on vacation to Miami this weekend. And while relaxing on the beach, the little girl reached an adorable milestone by making her first turn (with the help of her mother, of course).
In the video, Johnson sits on his knees as he carefully and slowly turns his daughter (affectionately nicknamed "Roo,quot;) upside down, then back to the right. East arrives at the end of the video and gives the 3-month-old boy a big kiss. Since her mom is an expert in flipping, this is a pretty adorable video.
As Johnson captioned the post, "Roo's first change! @Drewhazeleast (I was PERFECTLY sure … so I didn't even haha) #momlife #milestone @andrewdeast,quot;.
But an Instagram user didn't think the baby was as safe as Johnson said.
"While it may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rude when treating such a small baby and don't heat it enough when you take it out," they wrote in the comments section.
As they continued, "She needs at least stockings, if not shoes, and hats."
Athlete fans came out in Johnson's defense and told the user to take care of their own affairs. But Johnson gave his own answer.
While clapping: "Are you hugging her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or have you felt her strength when she stands up? Or have you seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates to lie down. No. No you've done. I'm his mom. I know. "
In addition to having to respond to criticism online, the family of three seems to have had a good time at the beach! The proud parents (who also have an Instagram account for little Drew) posted many other videos of their vacation.
In one of the too cute posts, the trio adopts the viral trend that is #StandUpChallenge and, of course, they shook it. In another, baby Drew is seen chilling with sunglasses and a bucket hat, and his parents can't get enough.
As Johnson wrote in the caption, "I want to be as great as she is. (Also … why do I feel she is already responding and full of nonsense? Oh, boy)."
Don't worry, Johnson. Your Olympic gold medal makes you great, in fact.
