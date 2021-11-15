Shaw and Translink Partner to Provide Wireless Connectivity Throughout the Evergreen, Columbia and Millennium Tunnels

Shaw Mobile and Freedom Mobile customers can now talk, text and stream when riding through all SkyTrain system tunnels

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. and TransLink today announced the expansion of underground LTE connectivity for Shaw Mobile and Freedom Mobile customers travelling on the SkyTrain system. Beginning today, Shaw Mobile and Freedom Mobile customers can access fast LTE services when travelling through the Evergreen Tunnel between Burquitlam and Moody stations on the Millennium Line as well as the Columbia Station and Millennium Tunnels between New Westminster and Sapperton stations on the Expo Line.

Article content These network upgrades follow the 2018 expansion of fast LTE network access throughout the Dunsmuir Tunnel. With this upgrade, all Shaw Mobile and Freedom Mobile customers can enjoy uninterrupted network access through all underground tunnels across the SkyTrain system, allowing customers to use their phones when travelling through tunnels exactly as they would above ground. These enhancements come at no cost to TransLink or their customers. “Today’s announcement marks a critical milestone in our partnership with TransLink to expand connectivity services for our customers throughout the Lower Mainland,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “Regardless of where Shaw Mobile and Freedom Mobile customers are travelling on the SkyTrain system, they can stay connected.”

Article content “Upgrading access to the LTE network on TransLink’s system ensures customers will have secure and reliable cell service to keep them connected to their loved ones while on transit,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Now our customers can easily stay connected with the people that matter most, while we connect them to the places that matter most.” This announcement is the latest in a series of initiatives that Shaw and TransLink have worked on together to enhance the experience of thousands of Metro Vancouverites on their daily commutes, including the system-wide rollout of free WiFi for TransLink customers on buses, SeaBuses, SkyTrains, transit stations and major transit hubs. TransLink expects the rollout will be complete in 2026.

Article content For more information, visit https://www.freedommobile.ca/en-CA/transit-coverage . Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw Communications Inc. About Shaw

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services. Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca About Translink

TransLink is Metro Vancouver’s regional transportation authority, and is the first North American transportation authority to be responsible for the planning, financing and managing of all public transit in addition to major regional roads and bridges. For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca TransLink Media Relations

media@translink.ca

