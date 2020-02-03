Shaun Wane aims for England's success in the Ash and Rugby League World Cup | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d11% %MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d12%

Wane: "We are going to use these meetings to ensure that this series of ashes is concretized."





%MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d13% %MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d14%











4:39



Wane has pointed to the success of Ashes and World Cup over the next two years.

Wane has pointed to the success of Ashes and World Cup over the next two years.

%MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d15% %MINIFYHTMLaa5849ab6bc5b07e94fc1e8ecf1db23d16%

Shaun Wane has pointed to the ashes and glory of the World Cup after being named the new coach of the England men's rugby league team.

Former Wigan Warriors boss replaces Australian Wayne Bennett, who spent the last year working as a high performance coach for Scottish Rugby.

Wane will have to lift the English players who were part of a terrible tour of Britain and the Pacific in October and November 2019, who saw them lose the four games they played, restored by defeats to a team of Tonga Invitational and Papua New Guinea.

Shaun Wane has signed a two-year contract as head coach of England

But Wane is in a good mood after signing a two-year contract that will cover this year's Ashes series, as well as the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, also at home.

When asked what his goals were in his new role, Wane said Sky Sports News: "To win it, if I'm honest. I don't say it arrogantly and I don't mean to be disrespectful to other nations."

"But winning it is the only thing and we have the players. I have no doubt that if we buy it, the players will have the information they need to be very good."

"When I enter the players, I need to make sure that the information they get is very clear and they understand when they leave what we have to do to beat the big teams in these tournaments."

"It's about being smart and making sure that less (time with players) is more. They just want some key elements on how we're going to win these games."

"We are going to use these meetings to make sure that this series of ashes is finalized."

Shaun Wane appointed head of England Shaun Wane has been named head coach of the England men's rugby league team in a two-year contract.

First, Wane must ensure that the English contingent that was part of the disastrous tour of Oceania regains the confidence necessary to defeat the best countries in the world and secure cutlery for their country.

"It's important, there's no doubt about that, but they're all mentally hard and I'm training the best of the best," Wane added.

"You just need to be smart and you don't need to make many changes. I have my own training style."

"I am different from what they have had in the past and it is about instilling that information in the players."

"We are all together and we want to win this series of ashes and we want to go to the World Cup next year in a really positive way."

Kevin Sinfield has left his role as head of the performance unit of England

However, Wane must dispense with the experience of former England captain Kevin Sinfield, after he announced that he will resign from his position as head of the England performance unit with immediate effect.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Sinfield was a great defender of outgoing coach Bennett, but Wane insisted he must look to the future and a new era for the England team.

"I don't know the exact reasons and I need to go into details of exactly what the job entails," Wane said.

"Kevin is a good friend of mine and has chosen to walk away and I respect him for that."

"I am an advanced thinker and we have to move on and get the next person who will improve us: who is next and who is the best."