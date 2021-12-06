While Shaun King has made it his life work to advocate for the lives of others, he found himself asking for prayers for his own family on Sunday. In a lengthy Instagram post, Shaun revealed that his 19-year-old daughter Kendi had been hospitalized after being hit by a car.

The post included a video of Kendi in a hospital bed with a caption explaining that she was struck by a car while walking in Manhattan the day prior. Kendi suffered a brain injury and severe other injuries to her body.

“24 of the hardest hours of our lives,” Shaun King wrote. “Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she was walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury, And several serious head and body injuries. I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care,” he continued. “The doctors and nurse and staff have been so kind and so thorough. Please pray for Kendi. That she is 100%. That she has no setbacks. I’m watching her like a hawk.”

It seems to have been a hard week for Shaun King, as he revealed he underwent neck surgery just days before his daughter’s tragic accident.

“Yesterday I had neck surgery,” Shaun wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “Ad while I was waiting to be taken back, I opened up this app and did something I almost never do…I read the comments. And I have to be honest, I find it genuinely strange that so many people, thousands and thousands of you, who clearly think you hate me, but still follow me, and comment here so often.”

No updates on Kendi at this time, Roomies, but keep the King family in you prayers during this time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After Being Hit By A Car In Manhattan appeared first on The Shade Room.