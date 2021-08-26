Sharp Bus Lines Limited Commemorates 60-Year Achievement

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BRANTFORD, Ontario — Sharp Bus Lines Limited, a student transportation operator founded in Brantford, and operating in 12 locations across Southern Ontario, is celebrating its 60 th anniversary of safely transporting students to and from school each day. In 1961, Sharp Bus Lines Limited was founded in Glen Morris, Ontario with a humble 3-bus fleet and has since grown to operate across 12 divisions transporting 70,000 passengers daily.

Article content

Of the company’s momentous achievement, Sharp Bus Lines President, Bill Sharp, said, “I’m extremely proud to be celebrating such a significant anniversary of something my family started 60 years ago. School bus transportation has been in my family all my life, and it is a true honour that the people of Ontario have continued to put their trust in us to get their children safely to and from school each day, and that they’ve done so for six decades. We’ve seen a lot of changes over the past 60 years, but our commitment to the communities we serve has been the same since day one.”

Sharp prides themselves on operating under the values upon which they were founded in 1961. These values, trust, reliability and integrity, “are still carried into every aspect of our daily routines to ensure safe, dependable service to all stakeholders,” says Vice President Adam Sharp, who is the 3rd generation to work in the family business alongside his brother, James.

Sharp has experienced significant growth over the years, but the anniversary of their 60th year transporting students is their most celebrated achievement to date. They attribute their success to the “work family” employed within their 12 regional divisions, as well as the communities in these regions. The family business dynamic that originated on the farm extends past the Sharp family walls and includes all employees and partners in business.

“We’re extremely proud to reach 60 years of serving generations in communities across Ontario,” said senior Vice President John Prendergast. “We can’t look forward to the future without remembering those who helped us grow over the years. It is the people, relationships and communities across Ontario that have made this possible for us.”

To celebrate the year, Sharp is reaching out to the communities who have made their success possible to say thank you for putting their trust in them over #60yearsServingGenerations.

About Sharp Bus Lines Limited

Founded in 1961 by Don and Mary Sharp, Sharp Bus Lines Limited has grown from a fleet of only 3 buses into one of the largest transportation companies in Ontario. With over 1,800 buses, Sharp drivers cover thousands of kilometers every week, while transporting students safely and efficiently to and from school daily. As a family owned and operated company, Sharp’s values lie deeply ingrained in trust, reliability and integrity, and these are reflected in every facet of not only how they operate, but who they employ. Sharp drivers undergo comprehensive training and are held to unparalleled safety standards, which makes them fundamental to the preservation of Sharp Bus Lines Limited’s mission: To deliver passengers safely, on time and prepared for the day ahead – each trip, every trip. For more information, visit www.sharpbus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005017/en/

Contacts

Media Contact

Alison Ivan

Manager of Marketing & Strategic Communications

Sharp Bus Lines Limited

aivan@sharpbus.com

519-751-3434 x1048

#distro