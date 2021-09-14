Sharon Stone’s Met Gala 2021 Dress: Photo – Hollywood Life

Sharon Stone turned heads at the Met Gala, wearing a black dress with white sparkles that was designed by Thom Browne.

Sharon Stone has still got it, and boy did she flaunt it at the 2021 Met Gala. The 63-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet of the New York star-studded event in a gorgeous black dress from Thom Browne that had a touch of white sparkles. Sharon’s outfit also came with a matching cape, which the superstar removed before she walked up the steps at the Met.

The Emmy winner added to her look with stylish green earrings, as well as black heels and a small black purse that she carried around at the outing. Sharon briefly stopped to chat with Vogue livestream co-host KeKe Palmer on the carpet, and revealed that her attire was in fact designed from a dress that Thom’s mother once wore. Sharon looked so stunning at this year’s Met, and proved once again that she really is ageless!

Sharon has been killing the fashion game as of late. In July, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 Couture gown which was bright blue and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline for The Story of My Wife premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. Sharon’s tulle dress was completely covered in bright, colorful 3D floral embellishments while the skirt was extra poofy with a long train in the back.

Unfortunately, Sharon has gone through some tough challenges recently. Two weeks ago, the Basic Instinct star informed her fans that her 11-month-old nephew and godson River William Stone had tragically passed away. Before that, Sharon lost both her grandmother and godmother to coronavirus. She also revealed that her sister Kelly and brother-in-law Bruce had both contracted the virus in August 2020, though they both survived. Sharon’s ex-boyfriend Steve Bing also died by suicide in June 2020 at age 55.

Despite all of the hardships Sharon’s experienced, she’s been incredibly brave and strong through it all, and she continues to shine both inside and out.