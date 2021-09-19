Sharon Stone Rocks Black Swimsuit While Sunbathing South Of France – Hollywood Life

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching photos of herself relaxing near the water in the South of France while showing off her figure in a flattering one-piece swimsuit.

Sharon Stone, 63, is looking amazing in her latest social media photos! The actress shared two new snapshots to her Instagram on Sept. 19 and they show her enjoying some fun under the sun in the South of France while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging front. She was laying on a flat rock near other rocks and water while catching the warm rays and had sunglasses on to protect her eyes.

“Self-Care Matters,” she captioned one of the pics. “Body, mind, & spirit,” she captioned the other along with with a couple of emojis, including a white heart. The beauty’s short blonde locks looked awesome in both snapshots and she appeared to be relaxed and comfortable as she put her hands underneath her head.

Once Sharon shared the pics, she received a lot of responses from fans who shared nothing but love. “Elegant lady,” one fan wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third wrote, “Wow. Absolutely stunning,” and a fourth shared, “What a woman.” Many more shared red heart emojis to signify their love of the epic pics.

Sharon’s latest swimsuit photos come less than a week after she wowed in a gorgeous black dress from Thom Browne at the 2021 Met Gala. She accessorized with green earrings and added black heels to the look as she posed on the carpet of the event while smiling from ear to ear. Although she carefully walked up the stairs as the flashes surrounded her, she didn’t miss a beat and was one of the most impressive celebs of the night.

Another memorable event Sharon attended in style this year was the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a bright blue Dolce & Gabbana dress that had an off-the-shoulder top at the The Story of My Wife premiere and looked incredible. It was covered in multi-colored 3D floral pieces and captured the attention of everyone around her when she stepped onto the red carpet. She also paired it with massive diamond earrings, topping off the look perfectly.