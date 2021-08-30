Sharon Stone Mourns The Death Of Her Nephew From Total Organ Failure – Hollywood Life

The ‘Casino’ and ‘Basic Instinct’ star took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video, grieving the infant’s loss.

Sharon Stone, 63, let fans know that her 11-month-old nephew and godson River William Stone died on Monday August 30 with a video on Instagram. The actress shared a montage of clips of the little one and simply wrote his name, birthday, and the day he passed in the Instagram caption. Fans and other actors commented their condolences on the actress’s video.

The video showed the little boy playing, smiling and laughing on a bed. It was set to Eric Clapton’s song “Tears in Heaven,” which is about the sudden and unexpected death of the songwriter’s son at four-years-old. The actress had asked followers to pray for River three days before in another Instagram post, which let fans know that he had suffered “total organ failure.” She wrote that he was found in his crib unresponsive.