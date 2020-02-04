Sharon Osbourne promises to chase husband Ozzy if she dies before him and remarries

Wenn

Sharon plans to remain single for the rest of his life if Ozzy Osbourne dies before her and expects him to do the same, otherwise his spirit will chase him.

Up News Info –

Sharon osbourne "never ever" would remarry if her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, die before her.

the Black saturday The leader revealed that he was fighting Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disease, during a joint interview with Sharon in "Good morning america"Last month, January 2020, where he shared doctors he discovered the disease last February.

%MINIFYHTML521488deef38dab18f7af7514e2c873d11% %MINIFYHTML521488deef38dab18f7af7514e2c873d12%

Talking on his American television show "The conversation"the television personality insisted that remarriage is not an option, if something happened to her husband.

"I know that if something, God forbid, ever happened to my husband, I wouldn't want to get married anymore, never, never," she said.

And the 67-year-old man warned the singer not to look for a new love if he becomes a widower, adding: "If something ever happens to me and my husband marries again, I will chase him. You better be careful! "

She emphasized the point by making heartbreaking gestures with her hands.

Ozzy, 71, spent much of 2019 recovering from surgery after a fall in his house evicted metal plates in his spine to correct an injury from an all-terrain vehicle accident in 2003, has fought persistent rumors about his health and, in a moment, denied he had Parkinson's.

He returned to the stage in November at the American Music Awards, and the star plans to hit the road later this year to resume his No More Tours 2 walk in May in Atlanta, Georgia. He was previously postponed after the star accident.

His new album "Ordinary Man" comes out on February 21.