Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Kiss After ‘DWTS’ Debut

After Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess brought their ‘sizzling chemistry’ to ‘DWTS,’ she raved over how ‘good’ he did before giving her love a sweet kiss!

“Hey, everybody,” Brian Austin Green said at the start of an Instagram Story, posted right after he and Sharna Burgess finished their first dance on Monday’s season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. When Sharna, 36, asked her boyfriend how he felt about his first dance, Brian, 48, said the experience was “nerve-wracking, but it awesome.” Sharna, who is quite literally a DWTS pro, asked Brian about his first time, and he said that “the high [you feel] when you get it, and it’s done, is amazing.” At the end of the video, Brian and Sharna encouraged everyone to vote for them, “because he [Brian] did amazing! He did so good, and I’m proud of you.” The two lovers then leaned in for a passionate kiss, and if that doesn’t encourage their fans to vote, nothing will.

Afterward, Sharna shared a message to her Instagram, along with a DWTS promo photo of her posing next to Brian. “Honestly… I’ll find the right words at some point. But holy sh-t, I am in heaven getting to do what I love with the man that I love. Please vote, cos I wanna do this for as long as we possibly can,” she captioned the shot while adding “TEXT BRIAN TO 21523.”

Sharna’s IG post drew the attention of another woman who found love on the ballroom floor: Nikki Bella! The former WWE Superstar is engaged to DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev, and the two share an adorable 1-year-old son, Matteo. She chimed in on Sharna’s post. “So obsessed with you two [hearts-for-eyes emoji][fire emoji],” commented Nikki, who met Artem during her tenure on DWTS. “Like, beyond. I love watching true love in the form of dance. My heart couldn’t stop smiling.”

For their first dance, Brian and Sharna did the foxtrot that earned praise from judge Bruno Tonioli, who said that they had undeniable “sizzling chemistry.” The dance earned them a score of 24/40, which placed them square in the pack. Cobra Kai star Martin Kove and Britt Stewart failed to wow the judges, pulling in 13/40, while Jojo Siwa – making history by dancing with pro Jenna Johnson – secured the highest score of the night with 29/40.

Brian might have the edge going into this season of DWTS. “Sharna has been extremely kind and helpful, and she’s been a huge cheerleader for me,” he said to HollywoodLife and other press ahead of the show’s season premiere. “he’s really given me a lot of pointers and helped me understand just the work that is in store for me and what I’m going to have to commit to in doing this well. But she’s super supportive. She’s super loving and kind through all of it. She’s taken the scary unknown factor out of it a bit.”