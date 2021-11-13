Shark tank star Kevin O’Leary says crypto holdings comprise 10% of this portfolio By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

In a live recording with Reddit’s r/CryptoCurrency Talk Thursday, Shark Tank celebrity Kevin O’Leary discussed how cryptocurrencies now make up 10% of his investment portfolio:

O’Leary was previously a cryptocurrency skeptic, calling (BTC) “garbage” in an interview with CNBC two years prior. In explaining the shift in his outlook of cryptocurrencies, Kevin gave the following remark: