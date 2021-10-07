‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Apologizes For Making Weight Joke About Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’ (Video)

Prominent businesswoman and ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran is apologizing to Whoopi Goldberg and anyone else she may have offended after making a joke about Whoopi’s weight that didn’t land too well with the cast nor audience of ‘The View.’

Barbara was a guest on Thursday’s show when the hosts were talking about jeans from Good American, a denim company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and ‘Shark Tank’ star Emma Grede.

Whoopi jokingly asked if she could fit into the jeans.

“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Whoopi asked her co-hosts before Sunny Hostin interjected, “Yes! Yes, they will.” Then Ana Navarro chimed in on the joke saying, “They fit this COVID [butt].”

“If they fit two COVID butts, we’ll be fine,” Whoopi said.

Barbara decided to get in on the joke and blurted out, “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give ‘em to me. I’m going to make two pairs,” Barbara said to Whoopi.

Sharks Mark Cuban and Daymond John, who were also guests on Thursday’s show, awkwardly laughed off Barbara’s joke as a seemingly annoyed Whoopi sat silent.

Ana Navarro came to Whoopi’s defense, pointing out that First Lady Jill Biden had already worn the dress Barbara was wearing. You can watch the exchange below:

After the clip from Thursday’s show went viral, Barbara took to her Twitter to issue an apology, noting that she and Whoopi are good friends and that she realized the error of her ways.

