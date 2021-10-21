Sharing data with stakeholders key to reduce supply chain disruptions, Renault exec says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is seen at a dealership in Paris, France, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

MILAN (Reuters) – Automakers have a lot of data they can share with suppliers, logistic partners and governments to help reduce supply chain disruptions, Renault (PA:) alliance group VP of supply chain Jean-Francois Salles said on Thursday.

Salles said the transition to electric mobility, combined with climate mandates and disruptions following the COVID pandemic, were making supply management challenging for Renault and other automakers.

“We have to expect more frequent and more extended adverse events, and the industry has to adapt to it,” he said. “We have to simplify processes and speed-up operation.”

Salles said a way to reduce disruptions was to share data with stakeholders.

“Of course not everything can be shared, but there a lot of data that we can share,” he said.

