Sharethrough Inc. Announces Postponement of Initial Public Offering Process

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharethrough Inc. (“ Sharethrough ” or the “ Company ”), one of the largest independent omnichannel and omniformat ad exchanges in the world, announced today its decision to postpone its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We made this decision based on adverse and challenging current market conditions, especially for technology companies, despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market,” said JF Cote, Sharethrough’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “While we monitor the market for more stable and favorable IPO conditions, we will continue to build trustworthy relationships with our clients and partners, develop and scale our platforms and technologies, and grow the Sharethrough team to accomplish our goals”.